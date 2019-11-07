Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELR opened at $17.68 on Thursday. Melrose Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13.

About Melrose Bancorp

Melrose Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Melrose Cooperative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

