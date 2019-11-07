Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Echostar were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SATS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Echostar during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,790,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Echostar by 8.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,551,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,406,000 after purchasing an additional 270,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Echostar during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,478,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Echostar by 23.8% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 971,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,064,000 after purchasing an additional 186,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in Echostar during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,480,000. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $3,907,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Echostar Co. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Echostar had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $537.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Echostar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echostar Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SATS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Echostar in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

