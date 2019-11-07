Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPY. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $307.07 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.35.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

