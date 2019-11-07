Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,959 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBD. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 97.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Anton purchased 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ulrich Naher purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 77,215 shares of company stock valued at $598,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.73.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DBD shares. DA Davidson set a $17.00 price objective on Diebold Nixdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

