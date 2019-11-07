Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 51,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $6,856,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $763,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $17,900,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $40,985,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.52.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

