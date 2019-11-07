Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $82,000 Stock Position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

In other news, Director Gerald Lee Nies purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Nierenberg purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

