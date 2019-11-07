Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 3.8% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 14.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Southern by 4.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 71,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Southern by 31.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,881,000 after buying an additional 96,358 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Southern by 22.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,057,000 after buying an additional 1,319,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price objective on Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Southern stock opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $63.09.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,533 shares of company stock worth $10,941,987. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

