BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Frances del Rio de la Plata S.A. is a full-service banker for large corporations, middle market businesses and individuals. The Company operates approximately 74 branches in Argentina, 8 branches in Uruguay and a sibsidiary bank in the Cayman Islands. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised BBVA Banco Frances from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut BBVA Banco Frances from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BBVA Banco Frances presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NYSE:BBAR opened at $3.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. BBVA Banco Frances has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $749.49 million, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $341.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 17,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

