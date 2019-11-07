BB&T Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Boston Partners purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,861,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,170,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,459,000 after buying an additional 1,182,142 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,325,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16,313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 539,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,211,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,679,000 after purchasing an additional 501,129 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $78.61 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $74.12 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 20,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,715,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

