BB&T Securities LLC Purchases 673 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Ciena by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.35.

NYSE CIEN opened at $36.73 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $46.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $960.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 17,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $673,450.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $73,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,809 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

