BB&T Securities LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,294 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,588 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,662 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Hollis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average is $98.62. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $119.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.64.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

