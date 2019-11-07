BB&T Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 203.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $39,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $791,493.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.91.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $215.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.43. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $223.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

