BB&T Corp Sells 164 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

BB&T Corp decreased its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $39,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AON news, insider Behets Robert 3,000,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $144,967.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON opened at $194.74 on Thursday. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $198.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $190.00 target price on shares of AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.11.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

