BB&T Corp Raises Position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

BB&T Corp raised its holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in China Mobile by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 175,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 20,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of China Mobile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho raised shares of China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

China Mobile stock opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.