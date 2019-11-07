BB&T Corp Grows Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 64.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 104,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $56.09.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $421.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.61%.

In related news, Director Paul H. Irving acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.69 per share, for a total transaction of $38,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,068.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 25,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,266.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 538,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 38,052 shares of company stock worth $1,478,330. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.