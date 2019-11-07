BB&T Corp Cuts Stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

BB&T Corp lowered its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Westrock were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,106,000 after purchasing an additional 357,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,178,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,134,000 after purchasing an additional 482,964 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 2.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,205,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,300,000 after purchasing an additional 132,522 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 77.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,772,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,370,000 after purchasing an additional 85,678 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $796,924.04. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,914,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $39.24 on Thursday. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06.
Westrock Profile
WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.
Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).
Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.