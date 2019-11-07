BB&T Corp Cuts Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

BB&T Corp reduced its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,595 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 141.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 37.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 58.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $46,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca acquired 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:AZN opened at $47.34 on Thursday. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $49.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Liberum Capital raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.