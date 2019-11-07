Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$2.80 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYL. National Bank Financial cut shares of Baylin Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cormark cut shares of Baylin Technologies from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of Baylin Technologies stock traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 69,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04. Baylin Technologies has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$4.50. The stock has a market cap of $83.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.23.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$47.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baylin Technologies will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

