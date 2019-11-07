Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. HSBC set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €73.67 ($85.66).

Shares of ETR:BMW traded up €0.94 ($1.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €74.45 ($86.57). The company had a trading volume of 2,362,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a twelve month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.06.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

