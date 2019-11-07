Bausch Health Companies Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.89 billion.

TSE BHC opened at C$33.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion and a PE ratio of -12.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.44. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of C$23.60 and a 1-year high of C$36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 906.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, Director Joseph Papa bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$923,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 473,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,562,570.05. Also, Senior Officer Christina Ackermann sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.63, for a total value of C$101,277.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$218,822.72.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

