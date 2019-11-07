Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 19,337.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,821 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,230,000 after acquiring an additional 96,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 620.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,512 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,119,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,138,000 after buying an additional 83,325 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 993,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,687,000 after buying an additional 60,797 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $133.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $135.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

