Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $20.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,776 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Filament LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Filament LLC now owns 631,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 397,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $156.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.84 and a 200-day moving average of $149.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $156.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

