Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $15.88 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6,672.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 108,291 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.86.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $134.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $147.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

