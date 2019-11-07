Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 56,472 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 412,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $37,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 604.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,909,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,449,000 after purchasing an additional 291,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $90.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.95 and a 52 week high of $92.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

