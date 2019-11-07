Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 320,685 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3,195.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,721 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,685 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $956,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Starbucks by 30.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 958,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $80,385,000 after acquiring an additional 224,640 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

SBUX stock opened at $82.99 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,885 shares of company stock worth $10,707,543 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

