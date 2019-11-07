BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. 227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.36.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

