Barclays Boosts Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target to GBX 2,650

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,650 ($34.63) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,294 ($29.98).

Get Experian alerts:

EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,378 ($31.07) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,469.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,409.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.29. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,641 ($34.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.