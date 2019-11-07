Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.34% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $10,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,831,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,228,000 after acquiring an additional 161,282 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,589,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,153,000 after acquiring an additional 118,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,465,000 after acquiring an additional 24,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 558,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 728,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,816. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.70 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

BXS has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.50 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

