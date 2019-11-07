Bancorp (TBBK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/5/2019 – Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/2/2019 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

10/30/2019 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2019 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2019 – Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/16/2019 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2019 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.22. 8,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,786. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $11.76.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.76 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 30.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bancorp Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ron J. Wechsler sold 22,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $252,686.25. Also, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 3,288.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 21.8% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 23.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 24.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

