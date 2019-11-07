Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 315 ($4.12).

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective on the stock.

Balfour Beatty stock traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 232.60 ($3.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 223.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 230.70. Balfour Beatty has a 1-year low of GBX 192.30 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.80 ($3.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

