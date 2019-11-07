Bakkavor Group’s (BAKK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock.

BAKK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bakkavor Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective (down from GBX 125 ($1.63)) on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 147.50 ($1.93).

Shares of Bakkavor Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 125.80 ($1.64). The stock had a trading volume of 22,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,835. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 120.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. Bakkavor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172.60 ($2.26). The stock has a market cap of $727.76 million and a P/E ratio of 16.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Bakkavor Group’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

