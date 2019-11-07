Bailador Technology Investments (ASX:BTI) Shares Up 0.5%

Bailador Technology Investments Ltd (ASX:BTI)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.98 ($0.70) and last traded at A$0.97 ($0.69), 33,036 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.97 ($0.68).

The firm has a market capitalization of $120.25 million and a P/E ratio of 7.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.97.

Get Bailador Technology Investments alerts:

In other Bailador Technology Investments news, insider Jolanta Masojada bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,180.00 ($42,680.85).

Bailador Technology Investments Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in expansion capital in companies which have advanced through the start-up phase. The firm prefers to invest in the Internet and the Information technology sector with a focus on e-commerce and subscription-based internet businesses, software, high value data, online education, telecommunications applications and services, and new media and marketing.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bailador Technology Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bailador Technology Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.