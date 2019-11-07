B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,979,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,216,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,740,000 after acquiring an additional 372,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,713,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 145,264 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,396,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

