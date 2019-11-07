Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM):

11/1/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/26/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/18/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/7/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing novel therapies for the management of pain and other central nervous system disorders. Its product candidate portfolio consists of AXS-02 and AXS-05 which are in clinical trial stage. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

10/2/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/18/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of AXSM opened at $25.76 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $868.38 million, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,935 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 54,905 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

