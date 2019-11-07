Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) Insider Nick Keveth Acquires 8 Shares of Stock

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,852 ($24.20) per share, with a total value of £148.16 ($193.60).

Nick Keveth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Nick Keveth purchased 9 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,688 ($22.06) per share, with a total value of £151.92 ($198.51).

Shares of Avon Rubber stock opened at GBX 1,820 ($23.78) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,725.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,524.30. Avon Rubber plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,075 ($14.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,854 ($24.23). The firm has a market cap of $571.44 million and a PE ratio of 39.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVON shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Avon Rubber from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target (up from GBX 1,800 ($23.52)) on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

