Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Trading Down 18.3% After Earnings Miss

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s stock price traded down 18.3% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.16, 1,140,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 167% from the average session volume of 427,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The medical device company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.10). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 230.13% and a negative net margin of 258.12%. The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter.

Get Avinger alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on Avinger in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avinger stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 362.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,093 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 12.36% of Avinger worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.