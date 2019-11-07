Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $405-$415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.47 million.

Shares of AVID stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $6.81. 348,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,042. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $265.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.91. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Avid Technology’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AVID has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.69.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

