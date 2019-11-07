Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AVY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

AVY opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average of $113.05. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $82.89 and a 12 month high of $133.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $301,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,781 shares of company stock worth $2,418,877 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

