Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
AVY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.
AVY opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average of $113.05. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $82.89 and a 12 month high of $133.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $301,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,781 shares of company stock worth $2,418,877 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
