Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ATXI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 41,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,508. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $95.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $26,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,022.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth Garrett Ingram acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

