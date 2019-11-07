Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
NASDAQ ATXI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 41,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,508. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $95.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.
