Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Avanos Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avanos Medical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 2,303.4% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 40.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 39.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

