Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Avanos Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avanos Medical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.
Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 2,303.4% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 40.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 39.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.
See Also: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.