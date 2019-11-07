Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVDL. Laidlaw increased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AVDL traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.41. 199,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 608.04% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 124,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.