Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 39.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Autohome stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 125,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,933. Autohome has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $117.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on Autohome and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.51.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

