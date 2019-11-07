Auto Prop Reit (APR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect Auto Prop Reit to post earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$16.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

