Auroracoin (AUR) Achieves Market Cap of $518,055.00

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, ISX and Cryptopia. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $518,055.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded down 41.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00041817 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00087791 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001298 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00078691 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,130.89 or 0.98507024 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000555 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ISX, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

