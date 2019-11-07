Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.8% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 114.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Adobe by 666.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total transaction of $823,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,374,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens set a $327.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.88.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $287.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $313.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.18. The stock has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

