Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Has $15.58 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 503,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises approximately 9.5% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SEA by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.89. Sea Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. SEA had a negative net margin of 114.88% and a negative return on equity of 158.33%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 132.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SE. Citigroup set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

