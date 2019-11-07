AT&T (NYSE:T) Earning Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about AT&T (NYSE:T) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AT&T earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

T stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $286.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

