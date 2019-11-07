AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 110,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 400,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 543,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 26.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 223,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 46,313 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,678,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

