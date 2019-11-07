ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) PT Raised to C$21.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:ATA traded up C$1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 508,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,721. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 27.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.30. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$13.28 and a 1 year high of C$22.38.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$339.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$349.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total value of C$917,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$458,572.50.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

