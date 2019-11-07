ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Trading 3.4% Higher

ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13, 2,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20.

About ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production and distribution of audiovisual content through its television channels, as well as satellite, cable, and broadband operators; and rights management business.

